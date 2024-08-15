Fried Catfish and Collard Green tacos at the Erie County Fair!

The Erie County Fair is back and so are the delicious and creative dishes! If you have never stopped by Dirty Bird, you have missed out because their dishes are simply amazing! Western New York is one of the best places to live because of the creativity in food and this dish is just one example. And guess what? It can be made right from the comfort of your own home!
Ingredients:
Flour tortilla
Collard Greens
Fried Catfish filet
Watermelon slaw
Boss Sauce
Ingredients for the watermelon slaw:
The flesh of one medium sized watermelon
Red onion
Minced Garlic
Salt/Pepper
Sugar
Cut out the flesh of the watermelon and chop into small squares
Add diced red onion(about one cup)
A pinch of sugar
Add salt, pepper and minced onion to taste
Stir together, add to taco and enjoy!
