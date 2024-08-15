Fried Catfish and Collard Green tacos at the Erie County Fair!

The Erie County Fair is back and so are the delicious and creative dishes! If you have never stopped by Dirty Bird, you have missed out because their dishes are simply amazing! Western New York is one of the best places to live because of the creativity in food and this dish is just one example. And guess what? It can be made right from the comfort of your own home!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Ingredients:

Flour tortilla

Collard Greens

Fried Catfish filet

Watermelon slaw

Boss Sauce

Ingredients for the watermelon slaw:

The flesh of one medium sized watermelon

Red onion

Minced Garlic

Salt/Pepper

Sugar

Cut out the flesh of the watermelon and chop into small squares

Add diced red onion(about one cup)

A pinch of sugar

Add salt, pepper and minced onion to taste

Stir together, add to taco and enjoy!

Be a part of 7Life!

