Freshly Made Pineapple Pico De Gallo with Fresh Fried Corn Chips Recipe

Recipe:

Freshly Made Pineapple Pico De Gallo with Fresh Fried Corn Chips

This Recipe Is Vegetarian/Vegan/Gluten Free Friendly Option

Approximate Prep Time: 15min

Recipe Time: 30min

Serving Size: 2-4 people

Ingredients:

1 Pineapple

5 Roma Tomatoes

3 Red Onions

3 Large Green Peppers [may substitute for 6 jalapeños for additional spicy]

5 Bundles Of Cilantro

6 Limes

4 Tbsp Of Kosher Salt

3 Tbsp Of Black Pepper

CORN CHIPS REQUIRED

These Items Are Optimal For Frying Fresh Chips

Corn Tortilla Shells, Goya

[or whichever brand of chips preferred]

6 Cups Vegetable Oil [only required if fresh frying the corn chips]

Device To Fry Chips In, Whether This Be A Home Deep Fryer Or A Stock Pot Containing Oil.

Stove Required For This Step.

Additional Materials:

1 Cutting Board

1 Chef Knife

2 Large Mixing Bowls

Gloves

Serving Platter

Brown Paper Bag

1 Metal Mesh Strainer

1 Metal Fork

Sanitizer Rag

Directions:

Start by setting up your prep area, this includes rinsing all debris all fruit and vegetables, placing your cutting board, knife and 1 of your large medium mixing bowls in a close area.

Once this area is designed to start working you will then prep your oil by placing oil in sauce pot designed for frying on medium heat to prevent not heating to fast. [skip if using pre-made chips]

Disclosure; You want to leave enough room to toss chips in this do not overfill.

Do Not Add Chips Yet.

While waiting for this oil to heat you will proceed to dice all fruit and vegetables as shown.

During this time you will begin building your Pico one ingredient at a time to the large mixing bowl giving an even variety of items.

Once all items are diced you will then add Salt and Pepper to taste approximately 1-2 tbsp and toss your Pico.

Proceed to cut in half and squeeze 5 of your Limes over your Mixture.

MIX Gently But throughly. Taste. Additional lime or salt if not to preference.

Place Mixing Bowl In Fridge Covered.

These Items Need 10m Of Chill time Before Serving.

Cut corn Shells while waiting into 4 pieces making them now triangles to begin the frying stage. If using store chips skip this process just allow chill time and enjoy.

Typically your oil would ready for frying, in the other large metal bowl please place the brown paper bag in said bowl, this will catch all extra oil.

To Ensure During This Step Please Test Oil This Is Done By Using 3-4 Chips To Start.

When placed in oil these should start simmering immediately and that's how you know it's ready for frying, chips take less than 1 minute to fry per batch, amount to batch frying is determined by the oil level used.

To retrieve chips from the oil use a mesh strainer and attempt to drain all excess oil into your device before adding chips to the bowl.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

When Fresh Frying Chips Please Use Caution!

Your Pico De Gallo & Chips are now ready to be served! Cut your last lime into wedges to use as garnish while plating your dish.

Maybe stored in the fridge for 3-4 days.

