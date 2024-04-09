Flavorful Fusion: Chimichurri and Tostones Recipe

Mayra joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us how to make Churrasco, chimichurri and tostones at home. This traditional dish is not only packed with flavor but it so simple, the whole family can do it together. So instead of going out to try it, stop by your local Tops, grab what you need and enjoy!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Churrasco and Chimichurri with Tostones

Chimichurri:

Ingredients:



1 cup parsley (stemmed)

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp coconut vinegar or red wine vinegar

1 tbsp lime juice

½ tsp red pepper flakes

Directions:

Add all the ingredients into a food processor and pulse a few times.

Store in the refrigerator for 1 minute before using. Can store in the

refrigerator for 5 days.

Churrasco:

Ingredients:



2 lbs skirt steak

1 tsp salt and ½ tsp black pepper or adobo

Directions:

Rub both sides with salt and pepper.

Can be cooked on the grill on medium heat, or on a cast iron skillet

with a tad of oil.

Cook the steak for 3-5 minutes on each side. A bit longer for a well

done steak.

Slice into strips if desired, and add the chimichurri on top.

Enjoy with tostones, and a side salad if desired.

Tostones:



(4-6 Servings)

3 large green plantains (platano macho)

1 cup avocado or refined coconut oil for frying

Pinch of salt or adobo



Directions:

Cut the corners of the plantain and open the plantain using a knife

under running water or a bowl full of water. Make a small incision on

one of the ridges and start peeling.

Cut plantains in 2-inch pieces.

In a small frying pan, add about 1 cup of oil. Heat the oil on medium.

Fry the plantain pieces on both sides. Plantains should look golden

brown and slightly cooked. Soft enough to stick a fork in them easily.

Remove plantains from heat. Flatten the plantains with a plantain press

aka “a tostonera” or you can use 2 plates or the bottom of a can.

Bring back to the oil and fry on both sides again until golden brown.

Tostones should be soft/cooked on the inside and crunchy on the outside.

Add a bit of salt or adobo on both sides and serve immediately.

