Flavor-Packed Chicken and Sausage Curry: A Must-Try Recipe!

Let's talk creative and delicious! Our friend Ryan from Southern Junction joined Mercedes to cook a dish that is fit for dads everywhere. This chicken and sausage coconut curry dish will quickly become a dish that you cook all year round. Head on over to your local tops and get to cookin!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Chicken and Sausage Curry

1 small yellow onion diced

Canola or olive oil

1/4 cup chopped garlic

1 tablespoon chopped jalapeño

1 tablespoon Tomato paste

1/2lb smoked chicken cut into strips

1/2 lb Andouille or similar smoked sausage cut into rounds

1 can Coconut milk

1/2 cup Heavy cream

1 cupped chopped Cilantro

Spices:

2 tablespoons madras curry powder

1 tsp Chili powder or paprika

1/2 tsp Turmeric

Salt to taste

Directions:

Sautee onions in oil until translucent.

Add chopped garlic and let cook for 5 minutes on medium low heat

Add paprika and turmeric and a teaspoon of oil.

Turn up the heat and add smoked sausage

Add tomato paste and cook for ten minutes until the oil separates

Deglaze with white wine

Add coconut milk and simmer for 15 minutes.

Add two tablespoons madras curry powder

Add heavy cream

Add chicken and poach in the sauce until cooked through.

Garnish with cilantro and serve with white rice

Be a part of 7Life!

