Eileen's Italian cassata cake is absolutely delicious! This is a no bake option for those of us that maybe aren't as gifted in the kitchen OR just don't have the time before the family gathering.

Every single ingredient can be found at your local tops and you can alter with fruit that you love as well!

Ingredients:

Angel food cake

Ricotta Cheese

Heavy Cream or whipped cream

Chocolate candy bars

Maraschino cherries

Fresh or frozen strawberries

Cut the angle cake into 3 layers with a serrated knife

In a bowl add 2 cups of ricotta cheese, half jar of diced cherries(drained) and 2 tablespoons of shaved chocolate of your choice

Mix until

With a spatula, put a thick layer in between each level of the cake

In a separate bowl mix the heavy cream to form a whipped cream(or use whipped cream)

Put a thick layer of whipped cream on the top of the cake and top with frozen, fresh strawberries or fruit of your choice.

