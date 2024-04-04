Eclipse Ravioli: A Stellar Recipe for Solar-Themed Dining

Are you ready for the solar eclipse? We sure are, thanks to Chef Marco. Stay true to the theme of the event with black and white ricotta cheese filled ravioli and a sauce topping that is quick and absolutely delicious! Who knew the eclipse could taste so good?

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.



Recipe:

Eclipse ravioli

Ingredients:



4 cups all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cup warm water, reserve ¼ cup to use as needed.

1 egg, and two egg yolks

1 tsp salt



Filling



15-ounce whole milk, ricotta cheese

3/4 cup Romano cheese sauce

3/4 cup butter

3/4 cup pistachios

2 ounces of fresh sage

Teaspoon lemon juice

Lemon zest

For the dough-

• Pour the flour on a wooden cutting board or clean countertop and make a well in the middle

• Add the whole eggs along with the egg yolks to the center. Use a fork to gently mix the eggs, pulling in flour a little at a time.

• Work your way around the middle pulling flour in until most of the flour is incorporate

• Start by adding 1 ¼ cup of the water to the flour, saving the last 1/4 cup if needed.

• Now add a little more flour. Keep adding water and flour until a ball is made. You’ll likely use all the flour and most of the water.

• Knead the dough until smooth by rolling by pulling it towards you, make a quarter turn, and push it away. (If you are adding any type of coloring to the dough, add while mixing the dough and keep separate from other dough when kneading)

• Your objective is a soft, smooth ball that is a touch sticky. This is a “feel” thing that can change with the weather and humidity in your house.

• Lightly flour the dough and board. Allow the dough to relax, covered with a damp dish towel or wrapped in plastic wrap for 15-20 minutes.

• In a separate bowl, add ricotta, and Romano cheese, and stir lightly.

• You can season with mint and garlic if you like.

• Roll out dough into approximately 3 x 3 squares and place 1/2 teaspoon of cheese filling in the center.

• Use a pastry brush to brush water around the outside edge of each ravioli.

• Pull the half of the dough over the filled side.

• Use two fingers to pat firmly and gently around the filling sealing the ravioli as you go, brushing the air pockets out at the same time.

• Add ravioli to boiling water that has been generously seasoned with kosher salt.

• Once the ravioli floats to the top again a second time, cook it in bubbling water for 3-5 minutes.

• Remove the ravioli carefully with a large, slotted spoon and move to the saucepan.

• Don’t pour ravioli into a strainer as you risk the ravioli breaking

For the sauce-

In a large pan, heat to a medium high heat and then turn off. Add your pistachios, stir around and add your butter. Incorporate the cheese with butter and nuts until smooth and creamy. Add your ravioli to the sauce and your sage leaves, chopped or whole, finish with Romano cheese and zest of lemon, squeeze a little bit of lemon juice into the sauce and serve.

Plate and serve immediately!

If you’d like to get a little fancier, there are ravioli, stamps, and plates available online. For the darker colored ravioli, squid ink was used to color the dough, but food coloring can be used as well.

This ravioli can be made in advance and frozen on sheet trays.

Prep time 30 minutes

Cook time 6-7 minutes

Serves 4

