Eating healthy never tasted so good!

With the Olympics underway, we all wonder how to eat healthy but not lose flavor. Beeta came to the rescue with this delicious Tandoori Chicken recipe.

The simplicity of this recipe makes it simple enough for anyone to make up and it over delivers on flavor. Grab someone you love and try this dish!

Ingredients:

6 boneless skinless chicken thighs cut in half 5 tbsp of plain greek yogurt 5 tbsp of Patak’s Tandoori marinade ½ lime juiced Cilantro chopped for garnish

Directions:



Mix the yogurt, tandoori marinade and lime juice in a medium size bowl. Add chicken pieces into the marinade bowl and mix thoroughly, completely smothering chicken. Allow chicken to marinade for at least 30 mins or overnight. Preheat air fryer to 390℉ before adding chicken into the basket in a single layer. Cook chicken for 20 mins or until internal temp is 165℉, turning over every 5 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and serve with rice and cucumber/tomato salad. Enjoy! Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

