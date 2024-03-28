Easter Lamb Delight: Succulent Recipes for Your Holiday Feast

Chef Darian joined Mercedes in the kitchen to make lamb chops for Easter. This recipe is not only super simple, but DELICIOUS! Whether you do traditional meals or not, you want to add this to your grocery list!

Recipe:

Lamb bone in loin chops

In this recipe we used 5, 1 inch thick cuts

In a bowl mix:



2 Tbsp- Thyme

2 Tbsp-Rosemary

2 Tbsp-Minced garlic

4 Tbsp-vegetable oil

Salt and pepper(to taste)

Directions:



Marinate meat in mixture for at least 30 minutes Preheat pan to medium heat Coate with light layer of oil Cook chops for at least 4 mins per side over medium heat ENJOY!

