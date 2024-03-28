Watch Now
7LifeRecipes for 7Life

Actions

Easter Lamb Delight: Succulent Recipes for Your Holiday Feast

Presented by Tops Friendly Markets
Easter Lamb Delight: Succulent Recipes for Your Holiday Feast
Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 10:00:11-04

Chef Darian joined Mercedes in the kitchen to make lamb chops for Easter. This recipe is not only super simple, but DELICIOUS! Whether you do traditional meals or not, you want to add this to your grocery list!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Lamb bone in loin chops

In this recipe we used 5, 1 inch thick cuts

In a bowl mix:

  • 2 Tbsp- Thyme
  • 2 Tbsp-Rosemary
  • 2 Tbsp-Minced garlic
  • 4 Tbsp-vegetable oil
  • Salt and pepper(to taste)

Directions:

  1. Marinate meat in mixture for at least 30 minutes
  2. Preheat pan to medium heat
  3. Coate with light layer of oil
  4. Cook chops for at least 4 mins per side over medium heat
  5. ENJOY!

Be a part of 7Life!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.