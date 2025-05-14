What fun is easter without a fun egg tart? The kids will be delighted to join you, and this will be a memory that you can cherish for years to come. Head on over to your local Tops Friendly Markets and have fun!

Easter Egg Tart

1 roll of sugar cookies from Tops Friendly Markets

12oz of cream cheese (room temperature)

6 tbsp of unsalted butter (room temperature)

2 cups of confectioner’s sugar

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Blueberries, strawberries, kiwi and clementine

Form a ball with sugar cookie dough, place on parchment paper and roll sugar cookie flat(about ¼ inch thick)

With a butter knife, cut in an egg shape as best you can

Bake at 350 for 10 mins or until light brown (should not be more than 15 mins)

Cut up your fruit, peel the clementine, slice the kiwi and chop your strawberries

Add cream cheese, butter, vanilla and confectioner’s sugar in a bowl and mix until smooth

Spread tart filling on top of cooled cookie, add fruit on it in layers

ENJOY!

