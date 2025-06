Double Decker Burger Brie Burger

Tops Savor Burgers

Tops Hamburger Buns

Brie Cheese

Jalapenos

Cook burgers on a medium heat grill

When the burgers are ¾ way done, throw your brie bites on top and close the lid to allow the cheese to melt (for brie, you may want to carefully peel off the outer shell)

Slice up a fresh jalapeno and once the cheese is melted place as many as you like on your burger. Place on a fresh Tops hamburger bun and enjoy!

