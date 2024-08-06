Trust us, you have never had a potato salad like this! RJ, co-owner of Barrel + Brine, joined Mercedes to make his dill pickle potato salad. This one is a crowd pleaser for sure! This salad is made with a vinaigrette dresssing, no mayo, so it can stand the heat of the summer and not go bad. For all of our vegan friends that love a dish full of flavor, you're welcome!
Dill Pickle Potato Salad With Barrel + Brine Ny Deli Dill Pickles
Ingredients:
2 Pounds Of Small Red Or Yukon Gold Potatoes
1 Cup Barrel + Brine Ny Deli Dill Pickles, Diced
1/2 Cup Barrel + Brine Dilly Beans, Chopped
1/2 Cup Red Onion, Finely Chopped
3 Celery Stalks, Diced
1/4 Cup Fresh Dill, Chopped
1 Tablespoon Cracked Black Pepper
1 Tablespoon Celery Seed
Vinaigrette:
1/4 Cup Reserved Dill Pickle Brine
2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
1 Clove Garlic, Minced
Instructions:
1 Cook The Potatoes: Place The Potatoes In A Large Pot And Cover Them With Cold Water. Add A Pinch Of Salt. Bring The Water To A Boil And Cook The Potatoes Until They Are Fork-Tender, About 10-15 Minutes.
Drain The Potatoes And Let Them Cool.
2. Assemble The Salad: In A Large Mixing Bowl, Combine The Cooked Potatoes, Diced Pickles, Chopped Dilly Beans, Red Onion, Celery, And Fresh Dill. Give A Quick Toss. Add In Pickle Brine, Olive Oil, Dijon, And Garlic. Mix Gently To Combine.
Easy! Chill And Serve!
