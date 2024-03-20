Deliciously Moist Carrot Cake Cupcakes: A Sweet Indulgence

Nick from Elm Street Bakery joined Mercedes to get you ready for Easter baking. Carrot cake is a very simple fan favorite and this one is undeniably delicious. Be sure to follow the instructions so your cupcakes end up soft and delicious just like these did, once you add the cream cheese frosting, your family will for sure race to grab the last one.

Recipe:

Carrot Cake Cupcakes

1 ½ cups All Purpose flour

2 cups granulated sugar

1 ¼ cups vegetable oil

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons nutmeg

1 teaspoon clove

1 teaspoon salt

1 ¼ pound carrots shredded

Directions:



Combine eggs and granulated sugar in mixing bowl with paddle attachment and mix on medium speed until pale in color.

Add vanilla and slowly add in oil while continuing to mix.

In a separate bowl mix the dry ingredients together (flour, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, salt).

Add shredded carrots and slowly fold into batter.

Divide into lined cupcake tins, only filled ¾ of the way and bake at 350 for 13 minutes, turn and bake for an additional 10 minutes.



Cream Cheese Frosting:



8 ounces of full fat cream cheese

3 cups of powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 stick of unsalted butter at room temperature

½ teaspoon of salt

Directions:



Mix butter and cream cheese on high speed until smooth and creamy.

Add powdered sugar, vanilla, and salt and mix on low for 1 minute.

After combined mix on high speed for 2 minutes.

Cover and allow to cool in fridge while cupcakes bake and cool.

Frost!

The cupcake recipe yields 32 2oz batter cupcakes

The cream cheese frosting would need to double in order to frost full recipe

