Deliciously Crunchy: Homemade Fish Nuggets Recipe!

If you are a busy parent/family, this recipe is for you! Deleon helped us out and gave us his fish nugget recipe that he makes for his family when they are on the go. This recipe is super simple yet delicious.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Fried Haddock Dippers

1 pound of Haddock Fish

1/2 cup of flour

1/2 of fish batter

1/2 cup of buttermilk or hot sauce (depending on style)

1 teaspoon of salt (to taste)

1/2 teaspoon of pepper (to taste)

1 teaspoon of adobo or chicken bouillon powder

2 cups of vegetable oil (for frying)

Directions:

Step 1: Cut haddock filets into strips

Step 2: Season strips until coated

Step 3: then add your wash (buttermilk or hot sauce)

Step 4: Add strips into your flour / fish batter mix and cover them

Step 5: Apply to cooking oil for 12 - 15 minutes or until desired crisp

Be a part of 7Life!

