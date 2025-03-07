Delicious Shrimp Ceviche for the Lent Season

We are all looking for delicious meatless dishes during the Lent season and this one will be sure to fit the bill! Shrimp Ceviche is a favorite in her household and will for sure be yours as well.

Ingredients:

1 pack of Tops cooked large shrimp

1 Jalepeno

1 Purple onion

4-5 Tomatoes(on the vine in this recipe)

1 Lemon

2 Limes

1 bag of tortilla chips

1 Avocado

Olive oil

Kosher Salt

Old Bay seasoning

Cut the shrimp into thirds

Dice all of the other veggies besides the lemons and limes and put in bowl

Juice both limes and the lemon

Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

2 teaspoons of Old Bay seasoning

Mix everything and let it sit in the fridge for at least an hour

Serve with chips!

