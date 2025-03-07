Delicious Shrimp Ceviche for the Lent Season

We are all looking for delicious meatless dishes during the Lent season and this one will be sure to fit the bill! Shrimp Ceviche is a favorite in her household and will for sure be yours as well.
Ingredients:
1 pack of Tops cooked large shrimp
1 Jalepeno
1 Purple onion
4-5 Tomatoes(on the vine in this recipe)
1 Lemon
2 Limes
1 bag of tortilla chips
1 Avocado
Olive oil
Kosher Salt
Old Bay seasoning
Cut the shrimp into thirds
Dice all of the other veggies besides the lemons and limes and put in bowl
Juice both limes and the lemon
Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil
2 teaspoons of kosher salt
2 teaspoons of Old Bay seasoning
Mix everything and let it sit in the fridge for at least an hour
Serve with chips!
