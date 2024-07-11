Delicious Roasted Red Pepper Bruschetta Recipe

Treat your taste buds with this delicious Roasted Red Pepper Bruschetta! This easy-to-make appetizer features sweet and smoky roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and tangy balsamic glaze, all served on crispy baguette slices. Perfect for any occasion, this bruschetta is not only flavorful but also visually stunning.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Roasted Red Pepper Bruschetta

3 Roma Tomatoes, diced

1 loaf of toasted french bread cut into 1/4 inch slices

3 Tbsp Olive Oil

Grated parmesan cheese

1 whole roasted bell pepper

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper

*optional-porsciutto, chopped and diced

Basil

Directions:

Pre heat oven to 400 degrees Roast bell pepper on the grill until soft, remove skin Lightly brush both sides of bread slices with olive oil and toast nt he over 5-10 min or until bread is golden Toss together chipped tomatoes, basil, parm cheese and chopped red pepper in bowl. Mix in balsamic, 2 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper. Spoon mixture on toasted bread slices, top with prosciutto and serve.

