Delicious Latkes Recipe just in time for Hanukkah

Hanukkah season is among us and who better to join Mercedes in the kitchen than Hadar Borden. Hadar is making her famous Latkes, which is a very common Jewish dish during this time of year for her family and friends. Hadar says "the oil comes out for this season to cook everything".

Hadar is the Director of UB Startup and Innovation Collaboratory powered by Blackstone LaunchPad. So not only is she a great cook, but she is empowering young people everywhere.

Recipe:

Latkes

Ingredients:



2 onions

8 medium-sized potatoes OR 1 lb. defrosted hash browns

4 eggs

1 heaping tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 Tbsp. salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

Vegetable oil for frying



Optional Toppings:



Apple sauce

Sour cream

Ketchup

Instructions:

Prepare the Potatoes and Onions:

Peel the potatoes and grate them using a box grater or a food processor with a grating attachment. Place the grated potatoes in a large bowl.

Finely grate the onions and add them to the same bowl as the potatoes.

Drain Excess Liquid:

Using a clean kitchen towel or cheesecloth, squeeze out as much liquid as possible from the grated potatoes and onions. This step is crucial for crispy latkes.

Combine Ingredients:

In the same bowl with the drained potatoes and onions, add the eggs, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt. Mix well to combine.

Add Flour:

Gradually add the flour to the mixture and stir until you have a thick batter. The flour helps bind the latkes together.

Heat the Oil:

In a frying pan, heat about 1/2 inch of vegetable oil over medium-high heat. You'll know it's ready when a small piece of batter sizzles when dropped into the oil.

Fry the Latkes:

Using an ice cream scoop or a large spoon, scoop up a portion of the batter and shape it into an oval patty. Gently place it in the hot oil.

Fry each latke for about 2 minutes on each side, or until they are golden brown and crispy. Be careful not to overcrowd the pan; you may need to work in batches.

Drain:

Use a slotted spoon to remove the latkes from the oil and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to drain any excess oil.



Serve and Enjoy:

Serve the latkes hot with your choice of toppings, such as apple sauce, sour cream, or Sadie's Relish.

