Delicious Kool-Aid Butter Cookies

Addison joined Mercedes in the kitchen once again to make a snack that is a treat the whole family will love this holiday season. These cookies were made in the shapes of ghosts in honor of halloween, but we suggest you also make them themed for future holidays. Why? They are just that tasty! Take our word for it and try these.

Kool-Aid Butter Cookie Recipe

Prep Time - 20 minutes

Cook Time - 8 to 10 minutes

Additional time with refrigeration and icing

Total Time - 1 hr. and 10 minutes

16-20 Cookies (more based on cookie cutter sizes)

Ingredients

• 2 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• 1 cup butter (room temperature)

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 1 large eggs (room temperature)

• 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

• ½ pkg. of cherry Kool-Aid unsweetened (or preferred flavor of any preferred brand)

Icing:

• 1 cup confectioner’s sugar

• 2 to 3 Tbsp. evaporated milk

• ½ pkg. of cherry Kool-Aid unsweetened (or preferred flavor of any preferred brand)

Directions:

1. Beat the butter and sugar together in a bowl with an electric mixer until fluffy. Then add in the egg, beating in the mixture for about 2 minutes. Stir in the vanilla and unsweetened Kool-Aid drink mix. Next, combine your flour and salt in a separate bowl; and, then add to butter mixture. Mix until forming a dough (Knead slightly with hands as needed). Using a pastry mat or parchment, roll out dough until about ¼ inch thick. Chill for about 30 to 45 minutes covered with plastic wrap or parchment in refrigerator.

2. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. (Spray baking sheet pans with a baker’s spray, if you’re not using nonstick pans).

3. Using your cookie cutters, place cut-outs onto your prepared baking sheet pans.

4. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven until edges of cookies are slightly golden brown. Transfer cookies to wire racks to cool.

Directions for Icing:

5. Prepare the icing while the cookies are baking. Whisk the confectioners’ sugar, 3 tablespoons of evaporated milk and the ½ pkg of Kool-Aid drink mix (unsweetened) in a small bowl.

6. Drizzle over the cookies or glaze as preferred with icing mixture and let stand for at least 15 minutes or until icing becomes more solidified. (Decorate as desired.)

