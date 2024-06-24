If loving this unapologetic tiramisu is wrong, then I don't want to be right! Some treats are meant to bring more love into the world and this one is it. Alicia shows us how to make a dish out of this world. Write down these ingredients and head over to your local Tops now!

Recipe:

Tiramisu

3 eggs , yolks and whites separated

1/2 cup (110g) caster sugar (superfine sugar)

1 tbsp vanilla extract

8 oz / 250g mascarpone , good brand

2oz shaved dark chocolate

1 1/4 cups black 'Unapologetic Coffee', hot and strong!

1 tbsp almond extract

6.5 oz / 200g (24 - 30) lady fingers

Cocoa , for dusting

Directions:

Beat yolks and sugar in stand mixer or electric beater on speed 6 to 7 for 10 minutes or until it changes from yellow to pale yellow. and is thick, creating a traditional Italian ‘Zabaglione.'

Add vanilla and mascarpone, beat until just combined and smooth. Transfer mixture to a bowl, set aside.

Clean bowl and whisk. Add egg whites and beat until it's stiff.

Add 1/2 the cream mixture into the egg whites. Gently fold through. When most incorporated, add the remaining cream mixture and fold through until just combined - don't bash out all the air in the egg whites!

Mix coffee and almond extract together. Quickly dip biscuits in and line the bottom of a 8”/20cm square dish.

Spread over half the cream,

Evenly spread shaved chocolate on top of cream layer, then top with another layer of coffee dipped biscuits.

Spread with remaining cream.

Cover, refrigerate for at least 4 - 5 hours, preferably overnight

Dust with cocoa powder just before serving - either before you cut or after placing onto serving plates.

