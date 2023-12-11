It's potluck season, whether at family gatherings or at the workplace. Everyone is trying to bring the next "talked about dish" and Chef Jeff has the answer. He shows us how to make his "crowd pleaser brisket sandwiches". This dish is one you can make in less than 10 mins and everyone will think you spent hours doing so.

We agree with Chef when he says "food is his ministry of love", because this one dish that everyone around you will love.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.



Recipe:

Crowd Pleaser Brisket Sandwiches

Serves 12

Ingredients:

3-4 lbs. Beef Brisket: When choosing your brisket, go for one that is at least 3-4 pounds and with a good amount of fat (this helps with flavor during the cooking process). Another rule of thumb is when you're not sure of what to buy, you can't go wrong with a flat cut, it is leaner (but don't forget: fat is flavor!). Do not buy a corned beef brisket, you want to find an uncured brisket.

2 C Beef Stock: Beef broth or beef stock is added for an enhanced beef flavor. You can use beef bouillon or beef base mixed with water, or even a pouch of onion soup mix.

3 C Smoky Barbecue Sauce: The bbq sauce will give the brisket an extra boost in flavor and the acid in it will help tenderize, and more sauce for later!

3 TBSP BBQ Spice: You can purchase this already mixed but if you’d like to make your own, all you need is brown sugar, regular paprika, smoked paprika, dry mustard, salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder.

3 tbsp Worcestershire Sauce

3 Large Spanish Onion: cut into julienne strips

6 cloves Garlic: minced or smashed

Salt and pepper reserved to finish

12 soft sandwich rolls

Shaved red onion and dill pickles



Directions:

1. Pour the bbq sauce into a small mixing bowl & whisk together the bbq sauce, beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic.

2. Julienne or dice onion and add the onions to the bottom of a 6-quart slow cooker.

3. Trim the brisket of excess fat leaving no more than ¼” on the surface

4. Rub the brisket with Barbecue spice all over

5. Place seasoned brisket on chopped onions in crock pot

6. Pour wet ingredients over the brisket

7. Cover and cook on LOW for 8-10 hours or HIGH for 6 hours. When done, remove lid and ladle off any excess grease, then shred brisket apart right in the crock pot. Add some more of your favorite sauce, salt and pepper if need and serve on soft rolls with sliced raw onion and pickles.

