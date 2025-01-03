Crockpot Lasagna for the wintery weather

Crockpot meals will never get old in our book. Western New York can have long winters and one pot meals are always appreciated in this stretch. A classic favorite, lasagna, you can never go wrong. The best part is, just add in all of your favorite ingredients!

Ingredients:

Onion

Spinach

Mushrooms

3-4 Garlic Cloves

12oz Ricotta cheese

16oz Mozzerella cheese

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

Italian seasoning(to taste)

Salt/pepper(to taste)

Small jar of tomato paste

16oz jar of tomato sauce

1 pack of Tops lasagna noodles(uncooked)

Chop all veggies into cubes

Mix tomato paste, tomato sauce, veggies( and meat if added) in bowl and set aside

In a large bowl mix all of the cheese together

Assembly:

Start with layer of sauce at the bottom of your crockpot

On top of that add uncooked lasagna noodles. Feel free to break the noodles as needed to cover as much of bottom layer as possible

Layer the cheese on it

Repeat that order until you have done 2-3 layers or noodles are gone.

Set crockpot on high for 4-5 hours

Once lasagna is done, add a layer of shredded mozzerella cheese on top and cover on high for 10-15 minutes.

Turn off crockpot and enjoy!

**Feel free to add any ground meat at well. Mix in sauce with veggies

Be a part of 7Life!

