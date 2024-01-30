Elizabeth Carey joined Mercedes in the kitchen to cook a dish that she learned about from a co-worker. She loves this dish and so does her family. This is the perfect one pot meal to make that the whole family will love. Be sure to add chicken riggies to your grocery list.



Recipe:

Crockpot Chicken Riggies

Chicken Riggies are a Central New York favorite that you’ll often find at the NYS Fair. The dish originated in Utica, N.Y. We adapted this version of the recipe so that it’s crockpot easy and family friendly with a little less spice. Traditional Chicken Riggies include spicy peppers – feel free to add 2 hot cherry peppers seeded and minced if you choose!

Ingredients:



1 (16 ounce) package of rigatoni pasta

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast

Salt and pepper to taste

1 onion, chopped

1 sweet pepper, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspooon Italian seasoning

2 dried bay leaves

1 teaspoon paprika

3 roasted peppers, drained and chopped

2 cans of chopped tomatoes with Italian seasoning

1 cup of marinara sauce

1 block of cream cheese

Parmesan cheese as a topping

Crushed red pepper as a topping to add spice

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package directions and set aside (this is recommended to avoid soggy pasta from the crockpot).

Add all other ingredients (except for parmesan cheese and crushed red pepper) into the slow cooker.

Cover and cook on high until chicken is tender (3 to 4 hours).

Stir sauce to combine, add more marinara if needed.

Remove chicken and shred with two forks. Return shredded chicken to crockpot and stir.

Toss chicken mixture with freshly cooked pasta and serve hot. Top with parmesan cheese and crushed red pepper as desired.

Pairs well with a salad and fresh bread.

Enjoy!

