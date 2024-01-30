Watch Now
7LifeRecipes for 7Life

Actions

Crockpot Chicken Riggies

Presented by Tops Friendly Markets
Recipes fro 7life: Crockpot Chicken Riggies presented by Tops Friendly Markets
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 09:17:06-05

Elizabeth Carey joined Mercedes in the kitchen to cook a dish that she learned about from a co-worker. She loves this dish and so does her family. This is the perfect one pot meal to make that the whole family will love. Be sure to add chicken riggies to your grocery list.

Recipe:

Crockpot Chicken Riggies

Chicken Riggies are a Central New York favorite that you’ll often find at the NYS Fair. The dish originated in Utica, N.Y. We adapted this version of the recipe so that it’s crockpot easy and family friendly with a little less spice. Traditional Chicken Riggies include spicy peppers – feel free to add 2 hot cherry peppers seeded and minced if you choose!

Ingredients:

  • 1 (16 ounce) package of rigatoni pasta
  • 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 sweet pepper, thinly sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspooon Italian seasoning
  • 2 dried bay leaves
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 3 roasted peppers, drained and chopped
  • 2 cans of chopped tomatoes with Italian seasoning
  • 1 cup of marinara sauce
  • 1 block of cream cheese
  • Parmesan cheese as a topping
  • Crushed red pepper as a topping to add spice

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package directions and set aside (this is recommended to avoid soggy pasta from the crockpot).

Add all other ingredients (except for parmesan cheese and crushed red pepper) into the slow cooker.

Cover and cook on high until chicken is tender (3 to 4 hours).

Stir sauce to combine, add more marinara if needed.

Remove chicken and shred with two forks. Return shredded chicken to crockpot and stir.

Toss chicken mixture with freshly cooked pasta and serve hot. Top with parmesan cheese and crushed red pepper as desired.

Pairs well with a salad and fresh bread.

Enjoy!

Be a part of 7Life!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!

Be a part of 7Life!
We want to share the stories that matter to you. Is there a local event, organization or business that Western New York needs to know about? Fill out the form below to let us know.