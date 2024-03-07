Crispy Delights: Dive into the Best Fish Fry Recipes with Our Ultimate Guide!

Lent season is in full effect and who doesn't love a great fish fry? Chef Kevin from Jack Rabbit shows us how to make a fabulous fish fry for the family right from the comfort of our own kitchens. The tips and tricks he gives, such as , seasoning both the flour and the fish and making sure your grease is not below or above 350 degrees will set us up to have family coming back for more!

Recipe:

Classic Beer Battered Fish Fry

4 quarts of flour, seasoned to your liking

16 ounces of corn starch

1/4 cup of baking powder

5 eggs

3 quarts of light beer such as a Lager or Pilsner

Combine all dry ingredients

Add eggs and Beer and stir until batter is smooth with no clumps

Directions:



Heat canola oil in a large frying pan to 350 degrees

Make sure there is enough oil to fully submerge the fish filet

Season the fish with salt and pepper.

Dredge the fish in flour

Dip fish in beer batter fully covering both sides of the fish

Gently place battered fish in the oil

Fry the fish for 5 to 7 minutes on one side, then flip and fry for another 5 minutes

Be sure fish reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees

Serve with your favorite sides. (Ex: Coleslaw, Macaroni Salad, French Fries)

