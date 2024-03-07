Crispy Delights: Dive into the Best Fish Fry Recipes with Our Ultimate Guide!

Lent season is in full effect and who doesn't love a great fish fry? Chef Kevin from Jack Rabbit shows us how to make a fabulous fish fry for the family right from the comfort of our own kitchens. The tips and tricks he gives, such as , seasoning both the flour and the fish and making sure your grease is not below or above 350 degrees will set us up to have family coming back for more!
Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.
Recipe:
Classic Beer Battered Fish Fry
- 4 quarts of flour, seasoned to your liking
- 16 ounces of corn starch
- 1/4 cup of baking powder
- 5 eggs
- 3 quarts of light beer such as a Lager or Pilsner
- Combine all dry ingredients
- Add eggs and Beer and stir until batter is smooth with no clumps
Directions:
- Heat canola oil in a large frying pan to 350 degrees
- Make sure there is enough oil to fully submerge the fish filet
- Season the fish with salt and pepper.
- Dredge the fish in flour
- Dip fish in beer batter fully covering both sides of the fish
- Gently place battered fish in the oil
- Fry the fish for 5 to 7 minutes on one side, then flip and fry for another 5 minutes
- Be sure fish reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees
- Serve with your favorite sides. (Ex: Coleslaw, Macaroni Salad, French Fries)
