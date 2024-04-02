Crisp and Refreshing: Creative Cucumber Appetizer Ideas

Now that we have gotten a glimpse of spring weather, let the spring appetizers begin. North Tonawanda Mayor Tylec shows us a super simple and quick dessert that you can take to any gathering! Make this flavor packed appetizer in under 15 minutes.

Recipe:

Cucumber Cream Cheese Baguette Bites

(10 Minutes)

Ingredients:



1 French Baguette

8 oz Cream Cheese, Softened

1/2 Cup Mayo

1 (.7oz) Dry Italian Dessing Seasoning Packet

1 English Cucumber

Dill Weed

Cooking Instructions:

Step 1: Slice one French baguette into 1/2″ slices.

Step 2: Wash, peel, and slice cucumber thin or desired thickness.

Step 3: In a medium size mixing bowl beat softened cream cheese, mayo, and dry Italian dressing packet with a hand mixer until smooth and creamy.

Step 4: Spread a generous amount of the cream cheese mixture on each slice of baguette, top with sliced cucumbers, and sprinkle dill weed seasoning on top of each.

Step 5: Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container in the fridge until ready to serve. Best if eaten the same day. Enjoy!

