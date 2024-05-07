Creamy Lemon Pasta: A Burst of Citrus Sunshine in Every Bite

Althea joins Mercedes in the kitchen to make a lemon pasta that mom is sure to love! This dish is very simple and only takes a few ingredients and minutes to make. Plus, who doesn't love a pasta dish with shrimp in it?

Recipe:

Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp

Ingredients:



Kosher or sea salt, to taste.

¾ cup Olive Oil

Meyer Lemon Zest

Meyer Lemon (regular lemon if you can’t find Meyer)

3 Shallots minced.

1 cup Heavy Cream

1 cup parmesan cheese

1# fettuccine (or any pasta of your choosing)

Black Pepper, to taste

Parsley for garnish

½ pound of shrimp, tail off

Directions:

Boil noodled as directed, al dente, reserving ½ cup of pasta water.

Heat olive oil in large skillet, with lemon zest over medium heat.

Add salt and shallots.

Whisk in heavy cream and simmer for 2 minutes.

Add in juice of one Meyer lemon.

Stir in parmesan cheese and the reserved pasta water, cook until blended.

Add in shrimp until cooked, 3-4 minutes (until no longer pink)

Drain pasta and mix all together.

Place in serving bowl, garnish with parsley.

Can substitute chicken for the shrimp or be vegetarian.

