Creamy Burrata and Tomato Dip: A Perfect Appetizer

Indulge in the ultimate appetizer with our Creamy Burrata and Tomato Dip! This delightful dish combines rich, velvety burrata cheese with juicy, ripe tomatoes for a burst of fresh flavor in every bite.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Creamy Burrata and Tomato Dip

Ingredients:



Pinch of salt/pepper

Burrata cheese

1 package of cherry tomatoes

Olive Oil

Sliced garlic cloves(4-5)

6-7 slices of bacon

baguettes/crostini bread

Balsamic glaze

Basil

In a bowl place one ball of the burrata cheese Cook up the bacon and break into pieces In a separate pan, add 2 Tablespoons of olive oil, whole tomatoes, garlic, salt, pepper and saute for approx 5 mins. Pour tomatoes mixture around the cheese Cut down the center of the burrata cheese and allow for center to melt in with hot tomatoes sprinkle bacon and chopped basil over top Drizzle glaze, dip crostini or baguettes in and serve!

Be a part of 7Life!

