Craig's Cornish Hen's

For those of us that didn't know how delicious cornish hens were, we have been missing out big time! Craig, joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us how he makes his famous cornish hens for special occasions. One of his secret ingredients? Bacon grease to go along with the seasonings. Make your way down to your local Tops and get yours going today!
Ingredients:
Cornish Hens
Bacon grease or olive oil
Salt/Pepper
All purpose seasoning
Garlic powder
Onion powder
Lemon pepper seasoning
Directions:
Preheat over to 200 degrees
Wash and thoroughly dry Cornish hens
Check of any missed feathers and remove
Use 2 heaping tablespoons of bacon grease or olive oil and rub over hens Season generously including cavity of hen with salt, pepper, all purpose seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, other desired seasonings (I use Cajun or Lemon pepper) to your liking
Put hens in a roasting pan
Slice one whole onion and put on top of hens Add 1/2 cup of water to bottom of roaster
Cover and cook 6-8 hours
30 minutes before serving remove from oven and increase heat to 375
Remove all liquid from roaster (save for gravy!) and then add 2 tablespoons of butter to each hen
Cook uncovered for 20 minutes or until skin has browned
Cover and let stand for 10 minutes prior to cutting
