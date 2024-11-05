Craig's Cornish Hen's

For those of us that didn't know how delicious cornish hens were, we have been missing out big time! Craig, joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us how he makes his famous cornish hens for special occasions. One of his secret ingredients? Bacon grease to go along with the seasonings. Make your way down to your local Tops and get yours going today!

Ingredients:

Cornish Hens

Bacon grease or olive oil

Salt/Pepper

All purpose seasoning

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Lemon pepper seasoning

Directions:

Preheat over to 200 degrees

Wash and thoroughly dry Cornish hens

Check of any missed feathers and remove

Use 2 heaping tablespoons of bacon grease or olive oil and rub over hens Season generously including cavity of hen with salt, pepper, all purpose seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, other desired seasonings (I use Cajun or Lemon pepper) to your liking

Put hens in a roasting pan

Slice one whole onion and put on top of hens Add 1/2 cup of water to bottom of roaster

Cover and cook 6-8 hours

30 minutes before serving remove from oven and increase heat to 375

Remove all liquid from roaster (save for gravy!) and then add 2 tablespoons of butter to each hen

Cook uncovered for 20 minutes or until skin has browned

Cover and let stand for 10 minutes prior to cutting

Be a part of 7Life!

