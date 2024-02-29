Collard greens is a traditional soul food dish that most will try and make at some point. Chef Stephen joined Mercedes to talk about a few ways to make a pot of greens full of flavor and then use left over broth to make a delicious risotto! When it comes to flavor, these two dishes are packed with it! You're welcome!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.

Recipe:

Collard Greens

2bu. Collard Greens-washed and cut in ½.in pieces

5c. Vegetable broth

1ea. Smoked Turkey neck bone

½.ea. White onion-Sliced

¼.c. Banana Peppers w/juice

2T. Hot sauce

2tsp. Kosher salt

2tsp. Black pepper

Directions:

1. In a large stock pot place all of your ingredients together.

2. Place pot on stove top at medium-high heat

3. Bring greens to a boil, then reduce to low heat.

4. Greens will cook for 3-4hrs. Until greens are very tender.****

5. Season to taste.

***Note: while greens cook the broth may evaporate. If so, add a little more broth or water to keep the greens submerged. Season to taste after greens are done, due to added liquid, which may dilute original ratio.

Andouille and Collard Risotto



1T. Kosher salt

2T. Olive oil

1c. White onion diced

2T. chopped garlic

4c. Collard green juice*

1c. Chopped Collard greens

2c. Arborio Rice

1c. Chopped Andouille sausage

3T. Whole butter-unsalted

1c. Parmesan cheese

1. In large pot place the 4cups of Collard jhuice and place on stove over high heat. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer.

2. In a separate medium pot add the olive oil and place over medium heat and when oil is hot add onions. Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook onions.

3. Add 1T. Whole butter to pot and melt, while cooking the onions

4. Add garlic and sauté for 2 minutes until garlic is tender.

5. Add rice to onions/garlic and toss until rice kernels are coated with oil. Sautee rice with onions and garlic for 1 minute. While rice is tossed with onions and garlic, it will help coat the rice to cook evenly and will result in a creamer tender product.

6. Now turn heat to medium, and begin adding collard juice to the rice. Add 1 cup at a time and allow the rice to cook and stirring constantly. The key is to allow the rice to absorb the water while you stir the rice regularly.

7. The rice should cook for around 15-20 minutes, while adding the water every 5-6minutes increments.

8. Once the rice is tender and creamy, remove from heat. Fold in the remaining butter while stirring. Add the chopped collard greens and sausage.

9. Season to taste. The risotto should be smooth and creamy, not firm and stiff.

Be a part of 7Life!

