Chuki's Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Brussel sprouts is a dish that many say they don't like. I say it's becuase you just haven't tried the right ones! Chuki has the right ones. She says she makes this dish for her family and it's a big hit. We see why her family loves them, because in the Recipes for 7Life kitchen once we started eating them, we couldn't stop. Grab someone you love and make this dish, they will ask that this become a staple in your home.

Ingredients:

1.5lbs Brussel sprouts

4-6 slices Bacon

Lemon pepper seasoning

1/2 med Red onion

1/4 Brown sugar

3-4 tbs Olive oil

Wash your Brussels sprouts

Cut the tips off.

Then, cut each sprout in half

Next, slice half of a med sized red onion

Slice the bacon into 1.25 in pieces.

In a bowel, add the cut Brussels sprouts, sliced onion, and cut bacon.

Generously season these ingredients with lemon pepper, then add 1/4 cup of brown sugar.

Add your olive oil to the bowel and mixed until well combined.

On a cookie sheet or roasting pan, whatever you have, spread your combined mixture of brussels sprouts on the pan.

Place the pan on the middle rack on low broil for 30-40 min.

At 15 min toss the Brussels sprouts so they evenly roast and put them back in the oven on broil on the low setting.

They should be ready to enjoy in 15 to 25 min.

