Chicken Florentine

If you want flavor and simplicity in a dish, this is it! Having a large family, this dish is both economical and one that those you love will ask for more of on a regular basis. With just a few items from our local Tops Friendly Markets, we can make a masterpiece. Try it for yourself, you will agree!

Ingredients:

1 cup of flour

4-5 chicken thighs(skinless)

2 teaspoons of garlic powder

2 teaspoons of onion powder

2 teaspoons of Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

4-5 cloves of garlic

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 pats of butter

1 cup of chicken broth

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

2 cups of spinach

½ cup of freshly grated parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Clean your chicken

Season with onion, garlic and Italian seasonings

Season flour with same items

In a pan add a pat of butter and a small amount of olive oil on med/high temp

Once hot, dredge the chicken in the flour and add to the pan

Sautee on both sides for about 15-20 mins total, 10 minutes each, set aside on a plate to rest

In the same pan(leave the dredge in the pan) add heavy cream, chicken broth, Italian seasoning and parmesan cheese.

Let that cook together 10 mins and add your chicken back in

5 mins before done, add the spinach and stir in

After that, there is nothing left to do but enjoy!

