Pasta should be simple, easy and delicious. This recipe checks all of those boxes and is super economical.

Cherry Tomato Pasta

1 pack of cherry tomatoes on the vine

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

1 pack of pasta (use pasta water for liquid to thicken)

Parsley(to taste)

3 tablespoons of parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon of salt/pepper mix

Crushed red pepper to taste

1 small lemon

In a small pot, add a little salt to boiling water and noodles

While that is cooking, cut your cherry tomatoes in half and mince your garlic and parsley

Add butter and olive oil to a pan and add tomatoes. Once they are soft (approx. 10 minutes) add your garlic

Sauté together for 5 minutes and add in your noodles. Don’t worry about a little of the noodle water getting your pan, it will help thicken your sauce

Add seasonings, the juice of one lemon and mix these all together. Top with parmesan cheese and crushed red pepper and enjoy!

