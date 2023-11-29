When it's cold outside, who doesn't want a nice hot bowl of cheeseburger soup? Local farmer Zack Welker stopped by the kitchen and showed Mercedes how to make his family's famous cheeseburger soup from scratch. This will hit the spot every single time!

Recipe:

Cheeseburger Soup

Ingredients:



1lb ground beef

3/4 cup diced onion

3/4 cup diced carrot

3/4 cup diced celery

1t dried basil

1t dried parsley

1t dried time

4T butter divided

3 cups beef stock

4 cups diced potatoes

1/4 cup flour

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar

1 1/2 cups shredded fontina

1 1/2 cups milk

Salt/pepper

1/4 cup sour cream

3T dill relish



Directions:



brown ground beef in skillet and set aside In same skillet add 1T butter and sauté carrots, onions, celery and herbs until tender Add potatoes, stock and ground beef back to pot and bring to a boil for 10-12 minutes In a small pan add remaining 3T of butter and flour. Cook and stir for 4 minutes until bubbly. Add to soup and bring to a boil for 2 minutes then reduce heat to low Stir in cheeses, milk, salt and pepper and stir until cheese melts. Turn off the heat and mix in sour cream and relish.



