Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with delicious Pastelillos

Have you every tried a pastelillo? If not, you are seriously missing out on great food! Our friend Alex joined Mercedes in the kitchen to cook up some pastelillos and talk about what this dish has meant to him and his family all of his life. It's one of the most simple yet delicious dishes you and your family could make together!

Ingredients

**For the Ground Beef Filling:**

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- 1 pound ground beef

- 3 tablespoons sofrito

- 1 packet of sazón

- 1 tablespoon adobo

- 3 tablespoons tomato sauce

**For Assembly:**

- Pastelillo disks

- Flour (for dusting)

- Shredded Cheese

Instructions

1. **Prepare the Filling:**

- In a skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

- Add the ground beef and cook until browned.

- Stir in the sofrito, sazón, adobo, and tomato sauce. Mix well and simmer for a few minutes. Remove from heat.

2. **Assemble the Pastelillos:**

- Lightly dust a clean surface with flour to prevent sticking.

- Place a pastelillo disk on the surface and add 2 tablespoons of the beef mixture and cheese (if using) in the center.

- Fold the disk in half and crimp the edges with a fork to seal.

3. **Fry the Pastelillos:**

- Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat.

- Fry the pastelillos for 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown.

4. **Serve:**

- Let the pastelillos cool slightly before serving.

- Garnish with fresh cilantro, if desired.

Enjoy your delicious pastelillos!

