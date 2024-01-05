Cast Iron Steak and Potatoes

Who doesn't want to eat like royalty on a budget? I do! My friend Ed Wyner, musician, joined me to test out my theory that I make amazing cast iron steak and cheesy potatoes. This super simple yet, delicious dish will have all of the cheese lovers in your family asking for more. Food is a love language in my whole family and if it is in yours, I encourage to make it. Everyone will thank you!

Recipe:

Cast iron steak and cheesy potatoes

Ingredients



Steak of your choice

Coarse salt

Black pepper

5 baking potatoes

Salt

Pepper

Garlic powder

Heavy whipping cream

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese



Directions:

Heat your cast iron pan on medium heat and ad a pat of butter and a tablespoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper your (room temperature steak) on both sides

Cook steak to your liking

Let it sit for at least 10 minutes before you cut it

Potatoes:

Preheat oven to 350

Peel and slice potatoes in thin slices

Lightly season them with salt and pepper

Add first layer of potatoes in bottom of baking dish

In between each layer, add a think layer of both cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Repeat process for 2-3 layers. Make sure cheese is on the top layer

Pour Heavy cream in dish until it reaches just below the top of the dish

Cover in foil and bake for 1 hour

Uncover and put it back in the oven for 15 minutes

