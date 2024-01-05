Cast Iron Steak and Potatoes

Who doesn't want to eat like royalty on a budget? I do! My friend Ed Wyner, musician, joined me to test out my theory that I make amazing cast iron steak and cheesy potatoes. This super simple yet, delicious dish will have all of the cheese lovers in your family asking for more. Food is a love language in my whole family and if it is in yours, I encourage to make it. Everyone will thank you!
Recipe:
Cast iron steak and cheesy potatoes
Ingredients
- Steak of your choice
- Coarse salt
- Black pepper
- 5 baking potatoes
- Salt
- Pepper
- Garlic powder
- Heavy whipping cream
- Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Directions:
Heat your cast iron pan on medium heat and ad a pat of butter and a tablespoon of olive oil
Salt and pepper your (room temperature steak) on both sides
Cook steak to your liking
Let it sit for at least 10 minutes before you cut it
Potatoes:
Preheat oven to 350
Peel and slice potatoes in thin slices
Lightly season them with salt and pepper
Add first layer of potatoes in bottom of baking dish
In between each layer, add a think layer of both cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Repeat process for 2-3 layers. Make sure cheese is on the top layer
Pour Heavy cream in dish until it reaches just below the top of the dish
Cover in foil and bake for 1 hour
Uncover and put it back in the oven for 15 minutes
