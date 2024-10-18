Caramel Cinnamon Apple Muffins: A Sweet and Spiced Autumn Treat

Addison Baker joined Mercedes to make his famous homemade Caramel Cinnamon Apple Muffins and they are DELICIOUS! Friends, this is the perfect fall dessert to share with friends and family this season and beyond. Not only is upstate known for the best apples, this takes great taste to the next level. The caramel glaze puts it over the top. All we can say is “you’re welcome”. Enjoy!

Caramel Cinnamon Apple Muffins Recipe

Prep Time - 10 minutes

Cook Time - 30 minutes

Total Time - 40minutes

12 Servings

Ingredients

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1½ teaspoons baking powder

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

• 2 cups diced apples

• ½ cup butter (room temperature)

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 2 large eggs (room temperature)

• 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

• ½ cup evaporated milk

• 12 caramel cubes

Glaze:

• 1 cup caramel (or approximately 18-20 caramel squares)

• 3 Tbsp. Orange Marmalade

• ¼ cup Honey

• ¼ cup salted butter

• 1 tbsp. Orange juice (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375º F. Spray muffin tins with baker’s spray. You may use muffin liners as well for easy release of muffins. (You may also grease pan with shortening or butter and coat lightly with flour, shaking the excess off to prevent sticking).

2. Sift together flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Set aside.

3. Cream the butter and sugar together for about 3 to 4 minutes. Then add eggs one at a time. Mix in vanilla.

4. Gently fold in flour mixture incorporating the evaporated milk until combined. Fold the diced apples into the mixture.

5. Scooping mixture, place your muffin mixture into the prepared muffin tins until ¾ full or full. Insert a cube of caramel into the center of each muffin before baking. Bake for about 30 minutes.

6. Prepare the glaze while the muffins are baking. Microwave the caramel and butter on high for about 1 minute, stirring them together. Then add the orange marmalade and honey (add optional orange juice). Microwave on high for another minute stirring all ingredients together until smooth.

7. Remove the muffins from the oven after they have baked. Allow them to slightly cool in the muffin tin before adding the glaze. Remove the muffins from the tin and place on cooling rack. Drizzle your glaze onto the muffins with a spoon or preferred utensil.

