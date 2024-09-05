Buffalo Wing Pizza just in time for Football Season

It's football season!!! Name one person that doesn't like a good chicken wing pizza......yep, just what we thought, they don't exist. Chef Alex joined Mercedes to show us how to make a delicious pizza with his dough. Not only is it super simple to make, you can entertain for the football game in less than an hour.

Ingredients:

SupChef Pizza Dough

Rooties Blue Cheese

Tops Cheese Curds

Franks Red Hot Sauce

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Cut up chicken of choice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450

Defrost dough and place on a oiled pizza pan

Spread a thin layer of Rooties Blue Cheese

Cover with Cheese Curds and Chicken

Sprinkle with as much Hot Sauce as you would like

Place pizza in over for 20 minutes or until crust golden brown and cheese melted

*Garnish as you wish!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fulfill all of your grocery needs.

