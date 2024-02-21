Who says meatless burgers aren't delicious? Chef Rhonda joined Mercedes in the kitchen to show us the correct way to make a delicious burger with the veggies right in your kitchen. She says that as a kid she didn't like the texture of meat, so she learned how to make dishes that were meatless. Well we agree with her on the delicious part and you will as well when you try this one!

Recipe:

Buffalo Plant Veggie Burgers

One large eggplant

Three large carrots. Sliced and chopped

Two large onions chopped

Two stacks of celery

Two large green Peppers

A small head of cauliflower.

Two large beets

Three large portabella mushrooms

3 cloves Garlic

3 cups chopped kale

2 cups herb seasoned classic stuffing mix/or panko breadcrumbs/ you can also substitute gluten free breadcrumbs.

4 sprigs of thyme

4 sprigs of Rosemary

Season veggies with salt, pepper and onion and garlic powder; toss veggies in olive oil and roast all veggies for 20 minutes at 375°. Or until roasted.

3/4 cup dried lentils

3/4 cup. Bulgar Wheat

One can black beans

One can chick peas

Bring 3 cups of water to a boil and add salt to the water. Add lentils to the water. Boil in medium saucepan over high heat, reduce heat to medium low and simmer uncovered. Just until lentils are soft. For 15 minutes. Drain the lentils. In a colander. Place a paper towel on a cookie sheet. Put lentils on top Paper towels. Repeat the same process for the Bulgar Wheat.

Once everything is finished cooking. Cool everything down. Work in batches. Add roasted veggies in Bulger wheat and lentils. To a food processor. pulse. Do not over blend.

Transfer all of the cooked veggies and grains Into a Large bowl. Make sure everything is mixed well.

Using a four-ounce food Ice cream scoop. Scoop out six burgers onto one cookie sheet. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes. Until brown.

