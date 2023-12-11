Chef Wiz is the king of entertaining! We love our hometown teams in Western New York, especially those that go well with blue cheese!

Chef Wiz's Buffalo Chicken Bombs are sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.



Recipe:

Buffalo Chicken Bombs

1 pound ground chicken breast

1 pound ground chicken thigh

1 egg

½ cup diced white onion

½ cup chopped bell pepper

½ cup chopped celery

1 tablespoon chopped garlic.

2 cups cornstarch

1-pound fresh mozzarella balls or cubes

1 quart cooking oil (or deep fat fryer)

1 cup franks red hot sauce

½ stick of unsalted butter

½ cup blue cheese crumbles.

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Pre-heat skillet or sauté pan with 1 tablespoon of cooking oil on high for 1 minute.

Saute onion, celery, peppers and garlic for 2 minutes on high heat with a pinch of salt.

Remove from heat and add to a blender or food processor with one egg and puree until smooth and creamy. About 45 seconds. Let it cool.

In a kitchen mixer or mixing bowl by hand, mix your 2 pounds of ground chicken on medium speed with paddle attachment for 1 minute.

Reduce the speed to low and slowly pour in your egg and vegetable mixture.

Add ½ cup of cornstarch (or more depending on the mixtures thickness.) Enough so that you can shape it into balls that will hold together. Not too much, it will thicken in the next step.

Let the mixture chill in the fridge for 10 minutes.

Lightly coat mozzarella balls with cornstarch to help the meat stick to them.

Remove Mixture from fridge and use a cookie scoop to make consistent size balls.

If one scoop isn’t enough to completely cover the mozzarella, use two scoops.

Wrap your cheese with the chicken mixture, ensuring to cover it completely and roll into smooth balls.

Roll each Chicken bomb in cornstarch then onto a pan or baking sheet and refrigerate for 10 more minutes.

Pre-heat fryer or Skillet with cooking oil. About 1 to 2 inches deep. Toss in cornstarch one more time and Deep fry until brown and they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees. If cooking in a shallow pan, you may need to finish them in a 350-degree oven or air fryer for 5 to 10 minutes.

Once up to temp, toss them in your favorite level of spice Buffalo Sauce.

Buffalo Sauce can be made by heating your hot sauce on low heat or microwave and slowly mixing in your cold butter.

Plate with celery and blue cheese crumbles and a side of your favorite blue cheese dip.

Never under any circumstances use ranch.

