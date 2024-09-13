Budget friendly Family Fall Dinner

Kara joined Mercedes in the kitchen for an absolutely delicious meal that is super healthy and affordable. Kara says she makes this meal with her nieces and nephews because it gets them involved and they love the flavors of all of the foods combined. With the fall season here, immune boosters are always a plus and it makes it easier with a meal like this that is packed with flavor. Grab the little ones in your life and make this meal, they will have a blast!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fulfill all of your grocery needs.

Ingredients

3 cups of sweet potatoes, diced

2 cups of yellow, squash diced

2 ears of corn, chopped

½ cup red onion, sliced (optional)

1 cup of granny smith apples, diced

3 cups of Brussel sprouts, cut in half

6 chicken thighs, cleaned

Seasoning Blend

¼ tsbp of onion powder

¼ tsbp of garlic powder

¼ tsbp of smoked paprika

¼ tsbp of salt

¼ tsbp of pepper

¼ tsbp of rosemary

¼ tsbp of thyme

¼ tsbp of turmeric

Mix all seasonings together

Oils

Avocado oil or Olive oil spray

Fresh Herbs

Fresh Rosemary Sprigs

Dijon Maples Sauce (Optional)

¼ cup Dijon mustard

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon of water

Optional

Pecans and dried cranberries

Instructions:

Clean and marinate your chicken in the seasoning blend mentioned above. For best results, marinate over night. Take a 9x13 Baking sheetpan and spray any oil of your choice on the pan. After washing and drying your produce, dice and slice the corn, sweet potatoes, apples, Brussel sprouts, red onion, squash, and corn. Pre heat the oven to 400 degrees. Add your veggies to the oiled baking sheet and sprinkle the remaining seasoning blend on to the veggies. Add your sprigs of rosemary around the pan and spray with oil and massage thoroughly. Add your marinated chicken on top of the veggies. In your preheated oven, add your pan. Cook for 45-50 minutes checking regularly. Let the pan cool for 5-7 minutes before serving. Add the Dijon Maple sauce if desired. Serve and enjoy!

Be a part of 7Life!

