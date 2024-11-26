Blackened Salmon for the Holidays

The holiday season is among us! While not everyone loves your traditional turkey, there are options. Our local Tops offers us a delicious salmon that will make your holiday spread one that the family will talk about for years to come.
Ingredients:
Salmon
Garlic powder-2 tablespoons
Onion powder-2 tablespoons
Kosher or Seasalt-2 tablespoons
Brown sugar-1/4 cup
Parsley-2 tablespoons
Cayenne pepper-pinch
Paprika-1 tablespoon
Fresh lemons-Juice from 1/2 of lemon
Extra Virgin Olive Oil-3 Tablespoons
Directions:
Preheat your oven to 350
Clean your salmon off and dry it off as best you can
In a separate bowl mix all seasonings
Evenly spread the mixture on the top of your salmon and place lemon slices on top of your salmon
Place in oven for 30 minutes
Enjoy!
Have a safe and happy holiday everyone!
