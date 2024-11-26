Blackened Salmon for the Holidays

The holiday season is among us! While not everyone loves your traditional turkey, there are options. Our local Tops offers us a delicious salmon that will make your holiday spread one that the family will talk about for years to come.

Ingredients:

Salmon

Garlic powder-2 tablespoons

Onion powder-2 tablespoons

Kosher or Seasalt-2 tablespoons

Brown sugar-1/4 cup

Parsley-2 tablespoons

Cayenne pepper-pinch

Paprika-1 tablespoon

Fresh lemons-Juice from 1/2 of lemon

Extra Virgin Olive Oil-3 Tablespoons

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350

Clean your salmon off and dry it off as best you can

In a separate bowl mix all seasonings

Evenly spread the mixture on the top of your salmon and place lemon slices on top of your salmon

Place in oven for 30 minutes

Enjoy!

Have a safe and happy holiday everyone!

Be a part of 7Life!

