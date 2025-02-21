Bbq and White Wine Shrimp and Grits with Chef Darian

When Chef Darian cooks, we listen! Today he joined Mercedes in the kitchen to make his bbq and white wine shrimp and grits. This dish will forever change how we look at and make our grits!

Ingredients:

3 tblspoons of unsalted butter

3 cloves of minced garlic

2 cups of grits(regular, not instant)

2 cups of water

Salt and pepper

1.5 cups of grated cheddar cheese

Heavy cream

Shimp(raw,deveined)

Cajun seasoning

Crushed red pepper

Olive oil

Bbq sauce of our choice

White wine of your choice(1/3 ratio with bbq sauce)

Instructions:

In a tall pan, add butter and garlic, saute for 2-3 mins on medium.

Add your grits and saute for 4-5 minutes.

Add your water and stir together. Let this cook for close to 10 minutes, stirring often and adding water one cup at a time if the grits become too thick.

Once grits start to soften, add salt and pepper to taste along with shredded cheddar cheese and stir in until completely mixed in and melted.

Turn off and set aside.

In separate bowl mix 3 cups of bbq sauce and 1 cup of white wine.

Season shrimp with cajun seasoning and crushed red pepper to your liking.

In a pan, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and your seasoned shrimp. Cook on medium flipping shrimp over after 5 mins. After 5 mins on each side add your bbq/white wine mixture over top of the shrimp. Let that cook together for 5-10 mins.

Add grits to your plate and pour bbq shrimp overtop.

As Chef Darian would say....Let's Gooooo!

