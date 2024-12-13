Banana Bread Brownies with Pheben

When it comes to the holidays, we all love our baked goods. Holiday Elf Pheben helped us make a delicious banana bread brownie that you will love! This is a go-to for Pheben when she takes a dish for the holiday season. Not only is this simple, it's delicious.

Banana Bread Brownies

Ingredients:

﻿﻿1 ½ cups granulated sugar

﻿﻿1 cup sour cream

﻿﻿½ cup unsalted butter, softened

﻿﻿2 large eggs

﻿﻿4 ripe bananas, mashed

﻿﻿2 teaspoons vanilla extract

﻿﻿2 cups all-purpose flour

﻿﻿1 teaspoon baking soda

﻿﻿¼ teaspoon salt

For the Brown Butter Glaze:

﻿﻿½ cup unsalted butter

﻿﻿4 cups powdered sugar

﻿﻿1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

﻿﻿3 tablespoons milk

Directions:

﻿﻿﻿Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and grease a 10x15-inch baking sheet.

﻿﻿﻿In a large bowl, beat together the sugar, sour cream, butter, and eggs until smooth. Add the mashed bananas and vanilla extract, and mix until well combined.

﻿﻿﻿Stir in the flour, baking soda, and salt until just combined.

Spread the batter evenly into the prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the bars cool slightly.

To make the Brown Butter Glaze:

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat.

Continue cooking until the butter turns a golden brown color and has a nutty aroma, about 5-7 minutes.

﻿﻿﻿Remove from heat and whisk in the powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk until smooth. If the glaze is too thick, add a little more milk until it reaches your desired consistency.

﻿﻿﻿Pour the glaze over the warm banana bars and spread evenly. Let the glaze set before cutting the bars into squares.

ENJOY!

