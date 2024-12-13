Banana Bread Brownies with Pheben

When it comes to the holidays, we all love our baked goods. Holiday Elf Pheben helped us make a delicious banana bread brownie that you will love! This is a go-to for Pheben when she takes a dish for the holiday season. Not only is this simple, it's delicious.
Banana Bread Brownies
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups granulated sugar
1 cup sour cream
½ cup unsalted butter, softened
2 large eggs
4 ripe bananas, mashed
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
For the Brown Butter Glaze:
½ cup unsalted butter
4 cups powdered sugar
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
3 tablespoons milk
Directions:
Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and grease a 10x15-inch baking sheet.
In a large bowl, beat together the sugar, sour cream, butter, and eggs until smooth. Add the mashed bananas and vanilla extract, and mix until well combined.
Stir in the flour, baking soda, and salt until just combined.
Spread the batter evenly into the prepared baking sheet.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the bars cool slightly.
To make the Brown Butter Glaze:
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat.
Continue cooking until the butter turns a golden brown color and has a nutty aroma, about 5-7 minutes.
Remove from heat and whisk in the powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk until smooth. If the glaze is too thick, add a little more milk until it reaches your desired consistency.
Pour the glaze over the warm banana bars and spread evenly. Let the glaze set before cutting the bars into squares.
ENJOY!
