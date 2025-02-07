Baby Back Ribs and Potato Skins

As we all prepare for our families to get together to watch our favorite sports, who says we can't the dishes that we love. One of Mercedes' favorite dishes to make for her family around theses events is a good dry rub baby back rib. Along with ribs, you can't go wrong with a potato wedge and our friends at Tops Friendly Markets made this so easy.

Grab a few seasonings, a pack of baby back ribs and potato wedges from the frozen section and food that your family with truly enjoy!

Ingredients:

slab of baby back ribs

olive oil

garlic powder

onion powder

salt

pepper

paprika

frozen potato wedges(we got cheddar and bacon)

avocado

sour cream

Instructions for baby back ribs: In a bowl combine 1 tablespoon of the garlic powder, onion powder and paprika. Add one teaspoon of both salt and pepper. Mix and set aside.

-Clean your baby back ribs and pat dry

-Rub a thin layer of the olive oil on the ribs and sprinkle a even(thick) layer of our seasoning mixture over the full slab of ribs. Refrigerate overnight.

-Preheat your oven to 350, set the slab on a baking sheet uncovered and cook for one hour. Once done, let it cool for at least 15 minutes before cutting.

Instructions for potato wedges:

-Take out of package and follow instructions on box to cook

-In a separate dish, finely chop one avocado(one avocado is needed per box of potato wedges).

-When wedges are done add one scoop of avocado and a dollop of sour cream.

ENJOY!

