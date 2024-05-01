Watch Now
Authentic Pelonas Poblanas Recipe: A Taste of Puebla's Culinary Delight

Authentic Pelonas Poblanas Recipe: A Taste of Puebla's Culinary Delight
Posted at 9:52 AM, May 01, 2024
Posted at 9:52 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 09:52:46-04

Chef Jess taught us how to make a delicious street food that everyone in your family will love and want to learn how to make! In just a few steps, you could be eating Pelonas Poblanas! The best part.....it takes less than 30 minutes, once you get your meat of choice cooked!

Recipe:

Pelonas Poblanas

  • Fry bread ingredients:
  • 1cup all purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup cream
  • 1 cup of vegetable oil

Instructions:

-Heat 1 cup of oil over medium/high heat

-Combine dry ingredients and add cream. Mix until combined and knead three or four times on a lightly floured surface. Divide into 4 pieces and roll out to about 1/4 inch thick. Fry on both sides until browned.

Crema topping instructions:

  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • Juice 1 lime
  • Pinch salt

-Whisk together
