Authentic Pelonas Poblanas Recipe: A Taste of Puebla's Culinary Delight

Chef Jess taught us how to make a delicious street food that everyone in your family will love and want to learn how to make! In just a few steps, you could be eating Pelonas Poblanas! The best part.....it takes less than 30 minutes, once you get your meat of choice cooked!

Recipe:

Pelonas Poblanas

Fry bread ingredients:

1cup all purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cream

1 cup of vegetable oil

Instructions:

-Heat 1 cup of oil over medium/high heat

-Combine dry ingredients and add cream. Mix until combined and knead three or four times on a lightly floured surface. Divide into 4 pieces and roll out to about 1/4 inch thick. Fry on both sides until browned.

Crema topping instructions:



1 cup sour cream

1/3 cup heavy cream

Juice 1 lime

Pinch salt

-Whisk together

