Apple Pie Puffs

Are you ready to indulge? All you need is an airfryer and a few items from your local Tops! If your family loves apple pie, everyone will love their own helping of this delicious treat.

Ingredients:

Tops Butter Biscuits

Tops apple pie filling

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

Caramel drizzle

Topping:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

Instructions:

Mix nutmeg in apple pie filling

Grab one biscuit and spread it out to about double the size

Add one scoop of apple filling

Add a drizzle of the caramel

Carefully close up

Continue until all biscuits are used

Add in airfryer and cook on 350 for 15 minutes, turning halfway through

Toss in a bowl of cinnamon sugar, drizzle with a tad more caramel(you're welcome) and ENJOY!

