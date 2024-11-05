Apple Pie Puffs

Are you ready to indulge? All you need is an airfryer and a few items from your local Tops! If your family loves apple pie, everyone will love their own helping of this delicious treat.
Ingredients:
Tops Butter Biscuits
Tops apple pie filling
1 teaspoon of nutmeg
Caramel drizzle
Topping:
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon of cinnamon
Instructions:
Mix nutmeg in apple pie filling
Grab one biscuit and spread it out to about double the size
Add one scoop of apple filling
Add a drizzle of the caramel
Carefully close up
Continue until all biscuits are used
Add in airfryer and cook on 350 for 15 minutes, turning halfway through
Toss in a bowl of cinnamon sugar, drizzle with a tad more caramel(you're welcome) and ENJOY!
