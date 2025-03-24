Angela's Chicken and Cheese Flatbread

There is no way you can understand delicious without trying this meal! Do your family a favor and make several of them when you do, because they will be coming back for more. Angela stepped into the kitchen with Mercedes to make a flatbread recipe that is fast and easy to make, but even more than that, it tastes AMAZING!
2 Chicken breast seasoned and diced
1 Flatbread pizza
1 cup Mozzarella cheese
1/2 green bell pepper
1/2 red bell pepper
1/2 red onion
1/2 cup broccoli
1/2 cup mushrooms
Olive oil
Oregano or Italian seasoning
Garlic powder
Onion powder
-Season your chicken breast with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and Italian seasoning or oregano.
-Place in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes (depending on the size of the chicken breast).
-Cut and season your vegetables and cook until they are soft.
-Place your flatbread on a baking sheet.
-Pour olive oil and seasonings on the flat bread, mozzarella, vegetables, diced chicken, add more olive oil and seasoning, top with cheese.
-Place in the oven at 350 degrees until cheese is melted. Enjoy!
