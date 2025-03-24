Angela's Chicken and Cheese Flatbread

There is no way you can understand delicious without trying this meal! Do your family a favor and make several of them when you do, because they will be coming back for more. Angela stepped into the kitchen with Mercedes to make a flatbread recipe that is fast and easy to make, but even more than that, it tastes AMAZING!

2 Chicken breast seasoned and diced

1 Flatbread pizza

1 cup Mozzarella cheese

1/2 green bell pepper

1/2 red bell pepper

1/2 red onion

1/2 cup broccoli

1/2 cup mushrooms

Olive oil

Oregano or Italian seasoning

Garlic powder

Onion powder

-Season your chicken breast with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and Italian seasoning or oregano.

-Place in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes (depending on the size of the chicken breast).

-Cut and season your vegetables and cook until they are soft.

-Place your flatbread on a baking sheet.

-Pour olive oil and seasonings on the flat bread, mozzarella, vegetables, diced chicken, add more olive oil and seasoning, top with cheese.

-Place in the oven at 350 degrees until cheese is melted. Enjoy!

