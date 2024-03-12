All-Day Breakfast Bake Bliss: A Mouthwatering Recipe Guide for the Ultimate Morning Feast

If you need a delicious dish that your family will circle back for seconds on and saves you from having the cook for the rest of the day, this would be the dish. Outside of french toast, Mercedes' family loves any meal with bread, bacon and cheese involved. She created a casserole that incorporates all of those ingredients and flavor. Make small grab n go parfaits on the side and your job for the day is complete!

Recipe:

All Day Breakfast Bake

Ingredients:



Half loaf of brioche bread or equivalent of croissants

Cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 cup broccoli, cut into small pieces and blanched and seasoned with garlic seasoning, salt and pepper

2 Tbsp of garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 pack of bacon, cut into 1 inch pieces and cooked

2 cups of heavy cream

8 large eggs

2 cups of mozzarella cheese(shredded)

6 oz of Gruyere cheese(shredded)

Aluminum foil

Directions:



Preheat the oven to 350 degrees:

Mix your seasonings, heavy cream and eggs together and set aside.

Cut up the bread or croissants into 1 inch pieces and spread then across the bottom of your 9x12 baking dish.

Sprinkle your bacon pieces across the top, along with the broccoli and tomatoes.

Pour your heavy cream mixture over the top of the dish, the liquid should at least come halfway up the dish.

Sprinkle both cheeses on top and cover with foil for the first 30 mins. After 30 mins, remove the foil and cook for an additional 30 minutes.



