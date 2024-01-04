It's the New Year! Guilt free healthy eating is at the top of everyone's list. Sean helped us start our new year off right with a delicious pizza that you can make in very little time! I'm sure some of us can relate with Sean saying "I love junk food, so I find healthy ways to eat it." Trust me, this will taste like the real thing!Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Don't forget you can find all of these ingredients right at your local Tops store. Busy? Shop Tops online as well to fufill all of your grocery needs.



Recipe:

2 Ingredient Pizza Dough

Ingredients:



1 1/2 cups self-rising flour

plain greek yogurt

*olive oil

*salt

Directions:



Preheat oven to 500 degrees.

Add 1 1/2 cups of self-rising flour to a mixing bowl. Slowly mix in greek yogurt until you achieve a doughy consistency. Feel free to add a dollop of olive oil and salt to taste (*optional).

After dough is formed, cover and let sit for 5-10 minutes. After resting, roll out dough to desired shape and add toppings of choice.

Bake for 10-15 minutes or until crust is cooked through.

Be a part of 7Life!

