If you want a cool plant experience, be sure to take a stroll down Elmwood Ave and stop in Put a Plant on it. Located at 715 Elmwood Ave in Buffalo, they not only help you pick the right plant for your home or business, they also help you decorate and educate you on plant care.

When you stop in, be sure to say hello to Blueberry and Chimichurri!

Be a part of 7Life!