Plugging in to the History of the Iskalo Electric Tower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This year will mark the 36th year of the Ball Drop at the Electric Tower and Iskalo Development's 20th year as host.

The building itself was first built in 1912 and the design of the tower was based on an earlier Electric Tower constructed for the 1901 Pan-Am Exposition. At the time, the building served as the headquarters for the Buffalo General Electric Company.

Paul Iskalo from Iskalo Development Corp. says the building was, "...a showroom for appliances to show people the modern conveniences that electricity would bring and how it could make your lives better."

The building now serves as the centerpiece for the annual ball drop and fireworks display in Roosevelt Square. It is currently the 7th tallest building in Buffalo.

