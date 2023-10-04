Watch Now
One of Buffalo's Oktoberfest hot spots is ready to give you a treat

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo is celebrating Oktoberfest all month long
Celebrate October Fest at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo!
Posted at 12:09 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 12:09:31-04

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Hofbräuhaus Buffalo is hosting Oktoberfest events all month long! This spot serves authentic Bavarian food and craft beer accompanied by live music. Fans of Hofbräuhaus say the energy at the Scott Street location is electric! You can invite all your friends and family to this big brewery. Which means- this is the perfect spot to celebrate.

Check out their events calendar and don't forget to enter to win the Ultimate OktoberFest VIP experience. This VIP experience includes a massive spread of food and two drink tickets per person for you and up to 9 guests.

