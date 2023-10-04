One of Buffalo's Oktoberfest hot spots is ready to give you a treat

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Hofbräuhaus Buffalo is hosting Oktoberfest events all month long! This spot serves authentic Bavarian food and craft beer accompanied by live music. Fans of Hofbräuhaus say the energy at the Scott Street location is electric! You can invite all your friends and family to this big brewery. Which means- this is the perfect spot to celebrate.

Check out their events calendar and don't forget to enter to win the Ultimate OktoberFest VIP experience. This VIP experience includes a massive spread of food and two drink tickets per person for you and up to 9 guests.